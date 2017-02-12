Galway senator wants city derelict properties upgraded urgently

Galway Bay Fm news:-A Galway-based senator is calling on the Minister for Housing to upgrade derelict properties in Galway to tackle the housing crisis.

Speaking in the Seanad this week, Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh said there are 15 registered derelict sites in Galway city.

These include the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel and properties in Ballybrit, Newcastle, St. Helen’s Street, Ballybane and Upper Domick Street.

Addressing Minister Coveney in the Seanad regarding a Bill on derelict and vacant houses, brought by a group of Independent senators, Senator O’ Clochartaigh says, vacant properties can lead to anti-social behaviour:

In response, Minister Simon Coveney says he couldn’t support the bill brought forward by the Independent senators.

However The Housing Minister says he will work with senators on initiatives for vacant properties: