Galway Senator slams Taoiseach over failure to appear before Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator is slamming the Taoiseach for effectively ignoring the Seanad and making no effort to appear before it.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh said the fact that Leo Varadkar has yet to step foot in the chamber is a disgrace.

He also attacked the regular appearance of Junior Ministers to represent senior Ministers – who he claimed are often not even fully briefed on the issue at hand.

The Independent Senator expressed amazement that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could find time to visit the Seanad – but Leo Varadkar cannot.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh, who resigned from Sinn Fein this week, suggested that the Taoiseach could even be afraid to appear.

And, Senator O’ Clochartaigh was constantly heckled by Fine Gael Senator and Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer while attempting to speak.