15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway senator slams cut in respite hours for children with disabilities

By GBFM News
July 10, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator has branded cuts to respite hours for families of children with disabilities as unacceptable.

According to figures released by the HSE, Galway has suffered a cut of 199 day respite hours from 821 hours in 2016 to 622 for the same period this year.

Nationally, there has been a cut of 3,544 hours from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017.

Sinn Fein Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh says these cuts contradict government claims that the economy is recovering.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Public meeting on proposed food innovation hub in Athenry
July 10, 2017
Public meeting on proposed food innovation hub in Athenry
July 10, 2017
County council to decide on new deep water quay for Ros a Mhil
July 10, 2017
Deadline set for Tuam library renovation tenders

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 10, 2017
The only way is up….. scaling new heights for Cancer Care West
July 10, 2017
Connacht Eagles to face English opposition in British and Irish Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK