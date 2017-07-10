Galway senator slams cut in respite hours for children with disabilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator has branded cuts to respite hours for families of children with disabilities as unacceptable.

According to figures released by the HSE, Galway has suffered a cut of 199 day respite hours from 821 hours in 2016 to 622 for the same period this year.

Nationally, there has been a cut of 3,544 hours from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017.

Sinn Fein Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh says these cuts contradict government claims that the economy is recovering.