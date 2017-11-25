15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway senator seeks answers on environmental impact of Connemara drilling

By GBFM News
November 25, 2017

Time posted: 1:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator wants the Department of the Environment to provide information on a screening process for an exploration and mining plan for minerals in Connemara.

In the Seanad this week, Sinn Féin senator, Trevor O’ Clochartaigh posed a question to the Environment Minister to outline what work has been done so far as part of the mining operation in Carna.

Canadian mining company, Moag has been carrying exploration and drilling works at the site in Carna.

The company is looking for a mineral called molybdenum which is often used to harden steel.

So far the results have been described as ‘encouraging’.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh wants to know what further works are planned by the company and if there has been any environmental impact.

Speaking in the Seanad, he requested information on the screening carried out by the Department of the Environment.

Responding on behalf of the Environment Minister, Junior Minister and Galway West T.D Seán Kyne says he has not received any screening report as yet.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
