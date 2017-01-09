15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Galway senator says new water charges committee making progess

By GBFM News
January 9, 2017

Time posted: 12:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator, who’s chair of a new national committee on water charges, says the group is making good progress on the controversial matter.

Senator Padraig O’Ceidigh was appointed chair of the 20-member cross-party group by Housing Minister Simon Coveney in November.

Senator O’Ceidigh says the introduction of domestic water bills is still a cause for concern for many householders across the country.

The group will meet again on Thursday to begin putting together a list of recommendations on water bills and conservation.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Senator O’Ceidigh says the overall aim is to do what’s best for the people of Ireland.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
