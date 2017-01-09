Galway senator says new water charges committee making progess

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator, who’s chair of a new national committee on water charges, says the group is making good progress on the controversial matter.

Senator Padraig O’Ceidigh was appointed chair of the 20-member cross-party group by Housing Minister Simon Coveney in November.

Senator O’Ceidigh says the introduction of domestic water bills is still a cause for concern for many householders across the country.

The group will meet again on Thursday to begin putting together a list of recommendations on water bills and conservation.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Senator O’Ceidigh says the overall aim is to do what’s best for the people of Ireland.