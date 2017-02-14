Galway senator says government must intervene in rental crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator is urging the government to urgently intervene to stop rents spiralling further in Galway and across the country.

Rents in the city rose by 10 per cent last year.

The latest report from property website daft.ie shows that the average rent in the city is now 975 euro.

In the rest of Galway, rents were on average, almost 11 per cent higher in the final 3 months of 2016, compared to the previous year.

The average rent in the county is 673 euro up almost a third from its lowest point.

Nationally rents rose by an average of 13 and a half per cent last year, the largest increase in rents ever recorded in the daft.ie report.

Sinn Féin Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says the County Council is to increase differential rates in rented houses from 84 euro to a maximum of 130 euro from March 10th.

He says something has to be done urgently.