15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

trevor-news-clochartaigh

Galway senator says government must intervene in rental crisis

By GBFM News
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator is urging the government to urgently intervene to stop rents spiralling further in Galway and across the country.

Rents in the city rose by 10 per cent last year.

The latest report from property website daft.ie shows that the average rent in the city is now 975 euro.

In the rest of Galway, rents were on average, almost 11 per cent higher in the final 3 months of 2016, compared to the previous year.

The average rent in the county is 673 euro up almost a third from its lowest point.

Nationally rents rose by an average of 13 and a half per cent last year, the largest increase in rents ever recorded in the daft.ie report.

Sinn Féin Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says the County Council is to increase differential rates in rented houses from 84 euro to a maximum of 130 euro from March 10th.

He says something has to be done urgently.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Disruption to the water supply in Barna village
Horkans Galway is recruiting a manager
kilmeen cross-news
February 14, 2017
Kilmeen Cross action group highlights concerns over dangerous junction on N65
planning-news2
February 14, 2017
Board overturns county council’s refusal of Tuam filling station plan
candles-933383_960_720
February 14, 2017
Candlelight vigil to take place outside UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
CONNACHT FA
February 14, 2017
Connacht FA Youths Results and Fixtures
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** Launch of the 2017 An Post Rás, Dublin Castle, Dublin 14/2/2017 Irish riders Eoin Morton and Ronan McLaughlin pictured at the launch of the 2017 An Post Rás which will begin on Sunday May 21st, at Dublin Castle and finish on Sunday May 28th, in Skerries, Co.Dublin. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan For more information contact: David Foster/ Aisling Delaney – An Post Rás Press Office, 01-6690030 david.foster@ogilvy.com / aisling.delaney@ogilvy.com Aileen Mooney – An Post Communications, 087-9975819 aileen.mooney@anpost.ie Tony Campbell – Rás Organiser, 086-8541974 tonycampbell@anpostras.com Or check out www.facebook.com/anpostrás or Twitter (@anpostras, #ras2017) or anpostras.ie
February 14, 2017
65th EDITION OF AN POST RÁS SETS DEMANDING CHALLENGE FOR RIDERS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK