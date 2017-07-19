Galway senator questions Taoiseach’s commitment to diaspora

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator is questioning Leo Varadkar’s commitment to extending voting rights to Irish citizens living abroad.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says despite making a number of promises on the issue, the Government has failed to outline any meaningful plans.

He argues the recent visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saw the Taoiseach trade on the credit of the huge Irish community in North America.

However, he says Leo Varadkar said very little as to what was being done to extend voting rights to these citizens.

The Sinn Fein senator also outlined a number of serious issues facing emigrants, including barriers to those returning home the undocumented living in the US.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator O’ Clochartaigh asked for a commitment from the Taoiseach on his plans for the diaspora.