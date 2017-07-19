15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway senator questions Taoiseach’s commitment to diaspora

By GBFM News
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator is questioning Leo Varadkar’s commitment to extending voting rights to Irish citizens living abroad.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says despite making a number of promises on the issue, the Government has failed to outline any meaningful plans.

He argues the recent visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saw the Taoiseach trade on the credit of the huge Irish community in North America.

However, he says Leo Varadkar said very little as to what was being done to extend voting rights to these citizens.

The Sinn Fein senator also outlined a number of serious issues facing emigrants, including barriers to those returning home the undocumented living in the US.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator O’ Clochartaigh asked for a commitment from the Taoiseach on his plans for the diaspora.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Killarney Races – Day Three Preview
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Wednesday July 19th 2017
July 19, 2017
Galway Pride festival to host major singing contest
July 19, 2017
Hundreds of county homes may remain without power until this evening
July 19, 2017
Campaigners gather in city for major ambulance service protest

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 19, 2017
Killarney Races – Day Three Preview
July 18, 2017
Irish Team Named For European Junior And U23 Track Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK