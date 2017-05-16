15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway senator criticises NUI Galway over foundation’s resources

By GBFM News
May 16, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator is criticising NUI Galway over revelations that the foundation associated with the college has assets worth more than 57 million euro.

Money raised through fundraising activities for NUIG, doesn’t form part of the university’s annual accounts.

It’s one of several universities which have foundations which raise funds from private donors to help with research and education.

The Higher Education Authority has previously tried to urge these universities to consolidate all of the accounts associated with funds for the colleges.

NUIG resisted declaring the sums on the basis that it doesn’t control the foundation or trust organisations.

More recently, all colleges have pledged to either consolidate their accounts or make full disclosures on private foundations or trusts.

Sinn Féin Senator, Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says colleges shouldn’t be appealing for taxpayers’ money if they have the resources themselves.

