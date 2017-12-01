Galway senator to continue term as Independent after resignation from Sinn Féin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh is to continue his Seanad term as an Independent after resigning from Sinn Féin.

He’s handed in his resignation just days ahead of Sunday night’s selection convention in Galway West.

He says its due to inaction by the party in dealing with ongoing disciplinary issues locally and serious concerns over the future of the party in his constituency.

He says he and a sizeable number of other dissatisfied members have sought to deal with all these issues through the appropriate channels – locally, regionally and nationally.

He adds that the party’s insistence to plough ahead with the Galway West selection convention on Sunday, which he claimed had a pre-determined outcome, before serious disciplinary issues are properly dealt with, was the last straw.

Senator O Clochartaigh has, prior to being a member of Sinn Fein, been both an Independent and a member of the Labour Party.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Senator O’Clochartaigh says his initial plan of action is to enjoy Christmas with his family.

For the remainder of his term in the Seanad, Senator O’Clochartaigh says he’s going to be representing his constituents as an independent.