Galway senator calls on government to support city bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator is calling on the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to support the proposed outer bypass for Galway City.

Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh says it can take longer to get from Spiddal to the Galway Racecourse than it can to get from Galway to Dublin.

The proposed city bypass is currently being considered by the Department of Public Expenditure after getting the green light from the Department of Transport.

Senator Ó Céidigh says that the lack of connectivity of Galway’s roads not only damages the local economy, but can be a risk to life also.