Galway secures just 5 thousand euro out of 760 thousand euro CLAR fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has secured just 5 thousand euro out of a new 760 thousand euro national CLAR funding allocation.

Minister of State for Regional Economic Development Michael Ring has announced over 768 thousand euro in funding for ‘Targeted Community Infrastructure.’

The money wil be used by local authorities across Ireland to upgrade and renovate facilities such as club houses and community centres.

Galway will receive just over 5,500 euro from the latest tranche of funding – less than one percent of the total funding available.