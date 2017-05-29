Galway secures additional funding in bid to tackle illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three locations in Galway are set to benefit from the Government’s additional rollout of funds in a bid to tackle illegal dumping.

The second phase of the initiative will see works carried out at Polleeny in Barna, Station Road in Gort, and a clean up carried out in the Ballybane area.

Almost 23 thousand euro has been allocated to carry out anti-dumping initiatives in Barna and Gort.

In the city, over 20 thousand euro will be spent on a clean-up of the Ballybane area.

The crackdown involves the use of covert surveillance and smart technology such as aerial imagery from drones and CCTV cameras.

Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten says the Government is doubling it’s funding for local authorities nationwide.