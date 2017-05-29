15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Galway secures additional funding in bid to tackle illegal dumping

By GBFM News
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 11:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three locations in Galway are set to benefit from the Government’s additional rollout of funds in a bid to tackle illegal dumping.

The second phase of the initiative will see works carried out at Polleeny in Barna, Station Road in Gort, and a clean up carried out in the Ballybane area.

Almost 23 thousand euro has been allocated to carry out anti-dumping initiatives in Barna and Gort.

In the city, over 20 thousand euro will be spent on a clean-up of the Ballybane area.

The crackdown involves the use of covert surveillance and smart technology such as aerial imagery from drones and CCTV cameras.

Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten says the Government is doubling it’s funding for local authorities nationwide.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Richard Donovan nears finish of run across South America
Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea new Chair of Tuam district council
May 29, 2017
Colaiste an Chreagain future bolstered as Department allocates more teachers
May 29, 2017
City information evening on €220,000 social innovation fund
May 29, 2017
Taoiseach launches new Culture Plan for Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 29, 2017
Leinster SHC: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 reaction
May 29, 2017
Richard Donovan nears finish of run across South America
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK