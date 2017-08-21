15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Galway Scoops Two Golds And One Silver At National Championships

By Sport GBFM
August 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:55 pm

Galway Kettlebell Club took two golds and a silver medal at the AIKLF National Kettlebell Championships at the weekend.

The club also earned two CMS (Candidate Master of Sports) ranks at the event.

The AIKLF event (All Ireland Kettlebell Lifting Federation)was hosted by South Dublin Kettlebell Club at Balinteer Community School in Dublin.

Over 100 athletes from various clubs around  Ireland competed at the event which was a team qualifier for the World Championships in Korea in November.

Lifters competed in body weight categories in disciplines Snatch,Jerk and Long Cycle lifting the kettlebell overhead for 10 minutes with winners calculated in accordance with repetitions achieved in ten minutes.

“I’m delighted with the results from Galway,we train hard,eat well and keep a positive mindset to be successful in our sport” says Sarah Smith

Coached for the last 6 years by Mick Kelly,president of AIKLF (All Ireland Kettlebell Federation)and coach to Wexford Youth Team.

“Mick has bought me from amateur level (8kg) to professional level (24kg) which has been hard work but worth it”

print
Sport
Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures
City council closes amid major city power outage
August 21, 2017
Weekend’s County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures
August 21, 2017
AIG Irish Close Championship Begins At Galway Golf Club Tomorrow Morning
August 21, 2017
Hurling Fixtures For Next Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 21, 2017
Another important step for N59 improvement works
August 21, 2017
NUI Galway launches annual charity fund

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline