Galway scoops awards in Pride of Place competition

December 4, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has scooped three awards at the national IPB Pride of Place Awards.

Comhairle na nOg won the top prize in the Community Based Youth Initiative category.

In the cities competition, The Village Salthill won top prize in the Urban Neighbourhoods / Villages with a population of more than 2 thousand category.

Finally Let’s Get Galway Growing was the runner up on the Community Environmental Initiatives category.

The awards were presented at a gala ceremony in Letterkenny over the weekend.

