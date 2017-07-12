Galway scientists to take to streets for soapbox science

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scientists from across Galway are set to take to the streets of the city this weekend as part of an international event to celebrate all things science.

‘Soapbox Science’ offers the public the opportunity to interact with scientists at unexpected locations and aims to promote the visability of women in the field.

It’s the first time the event has come to Galway and will involve scientists from NUI Galway, GMIT, the Marine Institute and IT Sligo.

Topics will include underwater creepy crawlies, DNA and cancer development, building your own body parts and the science behind clouds.

Participants will be taking to their soapboxes at Spanish Arch on Saturday from 11am.