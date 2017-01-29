15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway schools take five of top places in West in survey

By GBFM News
January 29, 2017

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-Galway secondary schools have taken, five of the top places, in Connacht’s Top 10, including numbers one and two, in a survey carried out for the past eight years by The Sunday Independent.

The results on the eight-year analysis are published today and it shows the two top performing schools in the province as Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Salthill at number one and Colaiste na Coiribe, Tuam Road in the number two spot.

While various criteria was used in the calculation of these latest league tables for the period 2008 to 2016 the main data for measuring the performance of each school was the number of students that received places at third level.

In this regard Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Salthill had 98 per cent of it’s students placed at third level for the eight year period surveyed while  Colaiste na Coiribe, Tuam Road had 97 per cent.

The other Galway school in the top five was Colaiste Iognaid at number four with 95 per cent of students offered third level places while St Joseph’s College, Nun’s Island was sixth with 92 per cent and Presentation College, Athenry was eight in Connacht with 91 per cent going on to third level.

The survey also states that college entrants such as mature students, those who have done a PLC course, those who have deferred a place or those who changed courses at the end of first year, may be credited to the school where they did their Leaving Certificate.

