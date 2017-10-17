Galway schools remain closed but colleges re-open after Ophelia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway and GMIT are re-opening today after closing yesterday ahead of the hurricane.

The conferring ceremonies scheduled for today and the rest of the week are going ahead, and the graduations cancelled yesterday have been rescheduled for Saturday.

GMIT’s Galway, Letterfrack and School of Design and Creative Arts re-open this morning – the Mayo campus also opens at 11am today.

The Mountbellew campus remains closed until tomorrow.

All Rehab Care and National Learning Network Centres remain closed today for damage assessments.

In terms of transport, Bus Eireann services resume today with the exception of school transport, but some disruption is expected.

Bus users are urged to check ahead before travelling.

Meanwhile, Irish Water says its monitoring all water supplies across Galway – power outages are affecting some plants across the country.

Areas affected include Gort and Kinvara.

Customers in Loughrea, mid-Galway, Mountbellew, Dunmore, Glenamaddy, Ballygar, Williamstown, Portumna and Kilkerrin/Moylough are asked to conserve water while power issues are dealt with.