The Home Run

Galway schools to participate in St. Vincent De Paul volunteer programme tomorrow

By GBFM News
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 3:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transition year students from across Galway are set to travel to Knock tomorrow to attend the launch of St. Vincent De Paul’s schools volunteer programme.

They’ll join hundreds of students from Mayo and Roscommon to explore voluntary roles in sectors including homelessness, community and the environment.

Guest speakers will include high-profile homelessness campaigner Fr. Peter McVerry and former prison governor John Lonergan.

The conference gets underway at St. John’s Rest & Care Centre at Knock Shrine in Mayo tomorrow morning at 10.30.

SVP Youth Development Officer for Galway Paddy Daly says it’s important to give practical advice to young people undertaking voluntary work.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
