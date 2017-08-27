15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway schools make strong showing in list of top 400 secondary schools in Ireland

By GBFM News
August 27, 2017

Time posted: 12:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway schools have made a strong showing in a list of the top 400 secondary schools in Ireland.

According to the Sunday Times, the county’s best performing school is Salerno in Salthill – which ranks an impressive third in the national tables.

87% of students attending the school at Threadneedle Road gain a place in university, with 99.5% progressing to third level.

Other city schools making the top 100 include Colaiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra at rank 14, Colaiste Iognaid on Sea Road at 20, Dominican College at Taylors Hill at 36 and St. Josephs College, Nun’s Island at 35.

Colaiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra also takes the prestigious title of the highest ranked mixed school in Ireland – with 79% of students attending university.

In the county, included in the top 100 are Colaiste Ghobnait on Inis Oirr at rank 53, Athenry’s Presentation College at 58, Colaiste Chroi Mhuire in Spiddal at 63, Seamount College in Kinvara at 78, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chairain in Carraroe at 95 and Calasanctius College in Oranmore at 99.

A full list of the top 400 schools in Ireland can be found in The Sunday Times School Guide.

