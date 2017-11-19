15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway schools and Further Education Institutes to take part in College Awareness Week 2017

By GBFM News
November 19, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students and volunteers around Galway city and county will take part in numerous events to mark College Awareness Week from tomorrow.

College Awareness Week is a voluntary campaign that encourages young people to have a plan for after secondary school, whether it’s going to college or starting an apprenticeship.

Several events will take place at Galway Technology Institute at Father Griffin Road over the course of the week.

These include a student fashion showcase, an emergency care demonstration by the Irish Ambulance Training Institute, and practical training exercises for students taking Security Studies.

In addition there will be information sessions for secondary school students at Archbishop McHale College in Tuam, St. Brigid’s College, Loughrea, and Gairmscoil Fheichin Naofa in Connemara.

College Awareness Week runs from tomorrow until Friday November 26th.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
