Galway School Transport Scheme branded unsafe for children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The current bus routes on Galway’s School Transport Scheme are being described as unsafe for schoolchildren

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says schoolchildren are often forced to walk long distances on unsafe roads to reach stops.

The Fianna Fáil TD also says parents in Duniry are concerned the bus stops at some homes, but passes by others who have to drive as much as 6km to a stop.

The School Transport Scheme is operated by Bus Eireann on behalf of the Department of Education.

According to Deputy Rabbitte routes were chosen on the shortest direct distance, without taking into account the suitability of the road.