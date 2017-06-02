Galway school Carnmore win SPAR FAI Primary School 5s National Title

Galway students star in SPAR FAI Primary School 5s National Finals

Galway schools Scoil Chiaráin Naofa , Carnmore NS, Scoil Iognáid and Scoil Róis displayed silky skills, grit and determination in the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme National Finals which took place in Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Wednesday 31st May.

Carnmore from Oranmore, Galway claimed national honours in the Girls ‘B’ Schools Cup after a tough campaign which began in March with county blitzes held nationwide. Carnmore then progressed through Regional and Provincial Finals to make it all the way to the hallowed turf of Aviva Stadium.

Elisha Bohan from Carnmore in Galway impressed the FAI coaching staff on finals day to claim the Girls ‘B’ Schools Cup Player of the Tournament award which was presented by SPAR ambassador, former Irish international soccer player, Keith Andrews, much to the delight of the Carnmore supporters. In total there were four Galway schools involved in the National Finals with Scoil Chiaráin Naofa finishing 2nd in the ‘A’ Schools Cup, Scoil Iognáid 3rd in the ‘C’ Schools Cup and Scoil Róis 2nd in the Girls ‘C’ Schools Cup.

A total of 192 children, representing 24 schools and 12 counties had the opportunity to take to the field in Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish Football. 4th, 5th and 6th class students from Galway, Donegal, Monaghan, Cork, Dublin, Meath, Sligo, Tipperary, Clare, Kilkenny, Limerick and Louth all walked through the tunnel to a carnival atmosphere at the National Finals, cheered and supported by thousands of friends and family who made the trip.

28,576 children from 1,495 schools started out in blitzes held nationwide building on the success of last year and continuing the incredible grassroots growth of the programme. The level of girl’s participation has been a major success story this year with an impressive 22% jump in numbers from 9,320 in 2016 to 11,384 in 2017.

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, said, “The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme was a huge success again this myear, and culminated in a fantastic day at the National Finals in Aviva Stadium. SPAR is very proud to be supporting the programme and encouraging boys and girls nationwide to get involved and enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. A special well done and congratulations to all the schools on getting to the National Finals and thanks to the family, friends and supporters for creating such an electric atmosphere.”

Fergus McDaid, Hon. Secretary of FAI Schools stated, “The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme continues to provide an attractive and effective framework, promoting involvement and a love of soccer in Primary Schools in Ireland. The increasing numbers year on year ,is concrete evidence of the regard in which the competition is held. FAI Schools acknowledges the enormous contribution of our sponsors SPAR, our teachers, coaches, FAI staff and clubs in the positive promotion and delivery of the programme. Finally well done to all the schools that took part in the competition nationwide this year and we look forward to your continued involvement and enjoyment.

For more information visit www.spar.ie and www.faischools.ie

SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme Finals

Results

‘A’ Schools Cup:

Winner: Granagh NS, Kilmallock, Limerick

Runner Up: Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Doorus, Galway

Third: Scoil Bhríde, Mullaghrafferty, Monaghan

Fourth: St. Patrick’s NS, Castletown KP, Meath

Player of the Tournament: Pádraig Murphy (Granagh NS)

Girls ‘A’ Schools Cup:

Winner: Drimina NS, Tubbercuury, Sligo

Runner Up: Boyerstown NS, Mullaghmore, Meath

Third: Little Flower NS, Ballytarsna, Cashel, Tipperary

Fourth: Scoil Mhuire, Caiseal, Fánaid, Donegal

Player of the Tournament: Ciara Brennan (Drimina NS)

‘B’ Schools Cup:

Winner: Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote, Sligo

Runner Up: Dooish NS, Ballybofey, Donegal

Third: Scoil an Athar Tadhg, Carraig na bhFear, Cork

Fourth: St. Peter’s NS, Dromiskin, Louth

Player of the Tournament: Michael Lavin (Scoil Mhuire gan Smál)

Girls ‘B’ Schools Cup:

Winner: Carnmore NS, Oranmore, Galway

Runner Up: Ballyea NS, Ennis, Clare

Third: Kilkenny School Project, Springfields, Kilkenny

Fourth: Gaelscoil Ultain, Monaghan

Player of the Tournament: Elisha Bohan (Carnmore NS)

‘C’ Schools Cup:

Winner: St. Ciaran’s NS, Hartstown, Dublin

Runner Up: Nenagh CBS Primary, Tipperary

Third: Scoil Iognáid, Galway

Fourth: St. Joseph’s NS, Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Player of the Tournament: Maitiú Mac Thomais (Scoil Iognáid)

Girls ‘C’ Schools Cup:

Winner: Our Lady’s of Good Counsel GNS, Johnstown, Dublin

Runner Up: Scoil Róis, Taylor’s Hill, Galway

Third: Woodland NS, Letterkenny, Donegal

Fourth: Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork

Player of the Tournament: Ava Gibson Doyle (Our Lady’s of Good Counsel

GNS)