Sunday Sport

news-atlantic-map

Galway rower third at half way stage of trans Atlantic race

By GBFM News
January 8, 2017

Time posted: 1:49 pm

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom:-Galway rower Gavan Hennigan has revealed he’s had to literally tie himself to his oars as part of his trans-Atlantic Race.

The Galway man is currently in third place in the Talisker Challenge, known as ‘the world’s toughest row’.

Gavan has now passed the halfway mark in his journey to Antigua in the Carribean. But he admits he’s had a challenging few days.

“My left hand was a bit painful last week and I think that is from gripping the oars that the tendons were strained.

“I actually had to take my hands off the oars one day just to give it a bit of a break,” he added.

