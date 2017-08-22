Galway Rose takes to the stage in Tralee tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rose Niamh Elwood will take to the stage in the Dome in Tralee tonight.

The second televised selection night takes place from 8 to 11pm

Appearing alongside Niamh tonight are the Roses from New Zealand, Florida, Kerry, Dublin, South Carolina, Texas, Waterford, Abu Dhabi, Kildare, Sydney, Down, Western Canada, and Germany.

The choice for 2017’s Rose of Tralee will be announced later tonight after the Roses interviews and performances.

Niamh is excited to go on tonight after seeing yesterday’s performances – and says she’s looking forward to demonstrating her nursing skills on stage.