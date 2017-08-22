15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway Rose takes to the stage in Tralee tonight

By GBFM News
August 22, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rose Niamh Elwood will take to the stage in the Dome in Tralee tonight.

The second televised selection night takes place from 8 to 11pm

Appearing alongside Niamh tonight are the Roses from New Zealand, Florida, Kerry, Dublin, South Carolina, Texas, Waterford, Abu Dhabi, Kildare, Sydney, Down, Western Canada, and Germany.

The choice for 2017’s Rose of Tralee will be announced later tonight after the Roses interviews and performances.

Niamh is excited to go on tonight after seeing yesterday’s performances – and says she’s looking forward to demonstrating her nursing skills on stage.

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Senator claims outstanding questions over Carna post office closure
August 22, 2017
Senator claims outstanding questions over Carna post office closure
August 22, 2017
An Post to advertise for new Carna post office contract
University Hospital Galway
August 22, 2017
UHG is most overcrowded hospital in the country today

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 22, 2017
Connacht Squad Update Ahead Of Wasps Friendly
August 22, 2017
Connacht Rugby extend partnership with The Connacht Hotel
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK