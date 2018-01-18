Galway-Roscommon TD says aspects of Road Traffic Bill punish rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister’s been urged to re-think aspects of the Road Traffic Bill.

The legislation, which was debated in the Dáil last night, includes automatic driving bans for people who are caught driving over the alcohol limit.

A number of rural TDs claimed the legislation punishes people in rural Ireland, who don’t have public transport options.

Among them was Independent Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice who claims it will put the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for rural pubs.