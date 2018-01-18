15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway-Roscommon TD says aspects of Road Traffic Bill punish rural Ireland

By GBFM News
January 18, 2018

Time posted: 8:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister’s been urged to re-think aspects of the Road Traffic Bill.

The legislation, which was debated in the Dáil last night, includes automatic driving bans for people who are caught driving over the alcohol limit.

A number of rural TDs claimed the legislation punishes people in rural Ireland, who don’t have public transport options.

Among them was Independent Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice who claims it will put the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for rural pubs.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Artic truck collision causes obstruction on N59
January 18, 2018
Artic truck collision causes obstruction on N59
January 18, 2018
More than 100 women from Galway access UK abortion services in 2016
January 17, 2018
Attempts to revoke permission for Poolboy waste facility amid local objections

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 17, 2018
Connacht Rugby Releases Squad Update Ahead Of Final Pool 5 Clash
January 17, 2018
SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme is coming to Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK