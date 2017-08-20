15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway-Roscommon TD calls for review of An Bord Pleanala

By GBFM News
August 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is calling for an urgent review of An Bord Pleanala over unacceptable delays on major infrastructure projects.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says Galway Port is a prime example, having been held up for over three years by the slow pace of decision making at the statutory body.

He says a clear picture is emerging internationally that it’s very difficult to secure planning permission to develop business ventures in Ireland.

Independent Deputy Fitzmaurice says it’s totally unacceptable for major investment projects and potential jobs to be tied up by red tape.

