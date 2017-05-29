15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Galway-Roscommon TD calls for restrictions on changes to county boundaries

By GBFM News
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Roscommon TD is calling for restrictions on changes to county boundaries.

Fianna Fáil deputy Eugene Murphy says his party is bringing forward legislation which would ensure no county lines can be redrawn without the approval of local communities.

Late last year, Communications Minister Denis Naughten moved to change eircodes which did not reflect county boundaries.

For example, Ballygar was listed as a County Roscommon address, when it is actually located in County Galway.

Deputy Murphy says if passed, his party’s bill will empower local communities to make the best choices for their locality.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gort to host public meeting on future of rural post offices
May 28, 2017
Gort to host public meeting on future of rural post offices
May 28, 2017
Connemara to host conference on impact of dementia in rural Ireland
May 28, 2017
Galway team to launch significant report on fostered children

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 28, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Dublin, Leinster Hurling Championship Quarter Final
May 28, 2017
Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 14 Hurling Finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK