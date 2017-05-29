Galway-Roscommon TD calls for restrictions on changes to county boundaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Roscommon TD is calling for restrictions on changes to county boundaries.

Fianna Fáil deputy Eugene Murphy says his party is bringing forward legislation which would ensure no county lines can be redrawn without the approval of local communities.

Late last year, Communications Minister Denis Naughten moved to change eircodes which did not reflect county boundaries.

For example, Ballygar was listed as a County Roscommon address, when it is actually located in County Galway.

Deputy Murphy says if passed, his party’s bill will empower local communities to make the best choices for their locality.