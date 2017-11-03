Galway Roscommon TD calls for more resources to tackle exploitation in rental sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon T.D is calling for more powers for local authorities to tackle health and safety issues in the private rental sector.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy says the situation revealed in Dublin by Prime Time where dozens of tenants were living in cramped conditions, could easily happen in other areas.

He says Galway city and county councils don’t have the resources to carry out inspections on all private rental properties.

However Deputy Murphy says exploitation in the private rental market needs to be stamped out.