Galway-Roscommon TD calls for re-introduction of phone allowance for elderly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is urging the Government to re-introduce a phone allowance for the eldery in the wake of recent price increases.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says new price increases by eir will hit 500 thousand customers – many of them elderly, long-standing customers.

He says a phone can be a lifeline for many elderly people living in isolated rural areas across Galway and Roscommon.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says the Government needs to give serious consideration to the situation in the upcoming budget.