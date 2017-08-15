Galway-Roscommon TD asks Taoiseach to act on pensioner pledges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is asking the Taoiseach to live up to his pledges on ensuring pensioners are properly looked after.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says that many people are being unfairly penalised due to the unfair method used to calculate entitlements to contributory pensions.

Changes introduced in 2012 mean the entitlement is based on how PRSI contributions made by the individual average out over their working life.

This means the system particularly affects women – with many considering it a form of ‘punishment’ for those who took career breaks to raise families.

Deputy Fitzmaurice argues Leo Varadkar often speaks of looking after pensioners – but it was his party that are responsible for the inequality in the current system.

The Independent TD says the Taoiseach needs to act on his word and ensure the whole system is looked at.