15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway and Roscommon Minor Teams Named For Connacht Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
June 27, 2017

Time posted: 1:07 pm

The Semi Finals of the Connacht Minor Championship will be held this Wednesday evening, both at 7.30pm. In Pearse Stadium, Galway take on Roscommon and in the other semi final Sligo and Leitrim meet in Markievicz Park. The final will be played on Connacht Final day as the curtain-raiser to the senior game. This will be the last ever Connacht Minor Championship played, as the minor/U21 format will be replaced by a new U17/U20 one from 2018 onwards. There has been one game played in the competition so far, Galway comfortably overcoming the Mayo challenge in Castlebar on a scoreline of 3-15 to 0-11. The four teams are as follows:

Galway: 1. O Burke (Corafinne) 2. E McFadden (Bóthar na Trá/Cnoc na Cathrach) 3. S Mulkerrin (C) (Oileán Arainn) 4. G Burke (Corafinne) 5. J Glynn (Baile Clár na Gaillimhe) 6. C Potter (Anach Cuain) 7. L Boyle (Cill Chloirín/Cluain Bheirne) 8. M Barrett (Leitir Mór) 9. S Fitzgerald (Bearna) 10. B Harlowe (Naomh Micheál) 11. D Silke (Corafinne) 12. M Kerrigan (An Fhairche) 13. R Cunningham (Naomh Brendán) 14. E Murphy (Bóthar na Trá/Cnoc na Cathrach) 15. P Costello (Dún Mór Mic Éil)

Roscommon: 1, A Brady (Elphin) 2. P Halpin (St Barry’s) 3. E Flynn (Tulsk) 4. G Galvin (Tulsk) 5. P McManus (Clan na nGael) 6. C Kennelly (St Faithleachs) 7. D Gately (St Brigid’s) 8. C Corcoran (Strokestown) 9. D Ruane (Michael Glavey’s) 10. O Lennon (Clan na nGael) 11. C Heneghan (Michael Glavey’s) 12. S Henry (Clan na nGael) 13. R Dowd (St Ciaran’s) 14. B Derwin (St Brigid’s) 15. C Fahey (C) (Tulsk)

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Tuesday June 27th 2017
Transport Infrastructure Ireland accused of ‘cuts by stealth’ ahead of Galway road re-classifications
June 27, 2017
Ladies Connacht Senior Football Final Preview – Stephen Glennon
June 27, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
June 27, 2017
Statement From Turloughmore Hurling Club

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 27, 2017
Tuam area councillor takes chair of HSE West Regional Health forum
June 27, 2017
NUIG symposium to debate extreme weather events

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline