Galway and Roscommon Minor Teams Named For Connacht Semi-Final

The Semi Finals of the Connacht Minor Championship will be held this Wednesday evening, both at 7.30pm. In Pearse Stadium, Galway take on Roscommon and in the other semi final Sligo and Leitrim meet in Markievicz Park. The final will be played on Connacht Final day as the curtain-raiser to the senior game. This will be the last ever Connacht Minor Championship played, as the minor/U21 format will be replaced by a new U17/U20 one from 2018 onwards. There has been one game played in the competition so far, Galway comfortably overcoming the Mayo challenge in Castlebar on a scoreline of 3-15 to 0-11. The four teams are as follows:

Galway: 1. O Burke (Corafinne) 2. E McFadden (Bóthar na Trá/Cnoc na Cathrach) 3. S Mulkerrin (C) (Oileán Arainn) 4. G Burke (Corafinne) 5. J Glynn (Baile Clár na Gaillimhe) 6. C Potter (Anach Cuain) 7. L Boyle (Cill Chloirín/Cluain Bheirne) 8. M Barrett (Leitir Mór) 9. S Fitzgerald (Bearna) 10. B Harlowe (Naomh Micheál) 11. D Silke (Corafinne) 12. M Kerrigan (An Fhairche) 13. R Cunningham (Naomh Brendán) 14. E Murphy (Bóthar na Trá/Cnoc na Cathrach) 15. P Costello (Dún Mór Mic Éil)

Roscommon: 1, A Brady (Elphin) 2. P Halpin (St Barry’s) 3. E Flynn (Tulsk) 4. G Galvin (Tulsk) 5. P McManus (Clan na nGael) 6. C Kennelly (St Faithleachs) 7. D Gately (St Brigid’s) 8. C Corcoran (Strokestown) 9. D Ruane (Michael Glavey’s) 10. O Lennon (Clan na nGael) 11. C Heneghan (Michael Glavey’s) 12. S Henry (Clan na nGael) 13. R Dowd (St Ciaran’s) 14. B Derwin (St Brigid’s) 15. C Fahey (C) (Tulsk)