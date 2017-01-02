Galway Roscommon Minister hospitalised following road crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Communications Minister and Galway Roscommon TD Denis Naughten has been taken to Portiuncula Hospital following a road crash.

Minister Naughten was cycling with his wife on the Castlecoote Road, around 4 miles outside Roscommon town, when he was hit by a car around 12.30 this afternoon.

He was taken by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe with back injuries sustained in the collision.

It’s understood his injuries are not serious and Gardai are investigating the incident.