15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Denis Naughten - Independent

Galway Roscommon Minister hospitalised following road crash

By GBFM News
January 2, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Communications Minister and Galway Roscommon TD Denis Naughten has been taken to Portiuncula Hospital following a road crash.

Minister Naughten was cycling with his wife on the Castlecoote Road, around 4 miles outside Roscommon town, when he was hit by a car around 12.30 this afternoon.

He was taken by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe with back injuries sustained in the collision.

It’s understood his injuries are not serious and Gardai are investigating the incident.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
HSE issues statement as Portiuncula Emergency Department remains under severe pressure
Man who died in Moycullen pier accident named locally
gbfm-news-garda
January 2, 2017
Man who died in Moycullen pier accident named locally
news-portiuncula-hospital
January 2, 2017
HSE issues statement as Portiuncula Emergency Department remains under severe pressure
OCuivpic
January 2, 2017
Department urged to review land acquisition process for Galway greenway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
roscommondistrictfootballleagueheader
January 1, 2017
Roscommon and District League Pay Tribute to Ray Kirrane and Johnny Riddell RIP
GALWAY UNITED 2016
January 1, 2017
Gary Shanahan and Jesse Devers sign new contracts with Galway United
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK