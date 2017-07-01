15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway RNLI issues safety advice after rescue of three teenagers

By GBFM News
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI is urging members of the public to respect the water, after three teenagers got stranded on an island in Galway Bay.

Three young men got trapped on Hare Island last evening and were rescued by the city-based lifeboat.

The three males, in their late teens, had gone out for a walk to the island earlier in the day and became cut off by the tide when attempting to return at about  6.25pm.

Members of the public spotted they were in difficulty and contacted the Lifeboat station at Galway Docks.

The RNLI volunteer crew arrived within 10 minutes and brought the three teens safely ashore.

They did not require medical attention.

The RNLI is urging people to be aware of their surroundings and mindful of the tides when out walking on the bay.

