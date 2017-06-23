15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway residents to have say on proposed development of greenways

June 23, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public have until mid-July to have their say on the proposed development of greenways across the county.

It’s after Transport Minister Shane Ross published a consultation paper entitled ‘Strategy for the Future Development of Greenways’.

The paper seeks to collect the views of all those interested in the development of the amenities across Ireland.

OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the consultation, which runs until July 14th, will ensure the right approach is taken.

