15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

news-euro-cash-money

Galway resident becomes Ireland’s newest Prize Bond millionaire

By GBFM News
December 30, 2016

Time posted: 3:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – A Galway resident has become Ireland’s newest Prize Bond millionaire.

The lucky prize bond holder has won the December draw – scooping the jackpot of 1 million euro.

Prize Bonds are a state savings scheme which sees bond holders into tax-free weekly draws, with the option of cashing in their bonds at any time.

The money paid in goes directly to the government under the National Treasury Management Agency.

269 Prize Bond holders across the city and county have won prizes of between 50 and 500 euro in the December jackpot draw.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Overcrowding causing problems at Portiuncula Hospital today
news-portiuncula-hospital
December 30, 2016
Overcrowding causing problems at Portiuncula Hospital today
Denis Naughten - Independent
December 30, 2016
Taoiseach hints at possibility of Roscommon Galway TD Denis Naughten returning to Fine Gael
gbfm-news-image
December 30, 2016
Galway businessman accuses Mexican government of intimidation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby
December 30, 2016
Connacht team to face Munster
munster-rugby
December 30, 2016
Munster Ring The Changes For Connacht
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK