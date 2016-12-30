Galway resident becomes Ireland’s newest Prize Bond millionaire

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway resident has become Ireland’s newest Prize Bond millionaire.

The lucky prize bond holder has won the December draw – scooping the jackpot of 1 million euro.

Prize Bonds are a state savings scheme which sees bond holders into tax-free weekly draws, with the option of cashing in their bonds at any time.

The money paid in goes directly to the government under the National Treasury Management Agency.

269 Prize Bond holders across the city and county have won prizes of between 50 and 500 euro in the December jackpot draw.