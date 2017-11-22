Galway researchers make breakthrough in treatments for Parkinsons

Galway Bay fm news – Neuroscientists at NUI Galway have made a breakthrough in a novel treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s is a condition that primarily affects a person’s ability to control movement leading to a progressive deterioration in ability.

The research, carried out by a team at the Galway Neuroscience Centre and CÚRAM has shown the survival of transplanted cells is dramatically improved if they are implanted within a collagen matrix.

The research has been published today in the Nature journal, Scientific Reports.

***Picture depicts brain repair in Parkinson’s: transplanted brain cells survive better when implanted in collagen.

Photo: NUI Galway