Galway researchers to lead national cyber security initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A team of Galway researchers is taking the lead on a new national cybersecurity initiative.

It follows the WannaCry ransomware attack, which affected 200 thousand computers in at least 150 countries in recent days.

The Galway-led digital security initiative will apply data analytics to cyber security and Artificial Intelligence.

It’ll be run by the University’s Discipline of Information Technology, the Insight Centre for Data Analytics and other research centres across Ireland.

Digital security ranges from protecting the privacy of individuals and their data to protecting physical and societal structures from disruption.

This encompasses everything from pacemakers to power plants, to government agencies and electoral systems.

A workshop will be held with industry experts in June to identify industry needs and how they can be addressed in the future.

NUI Galway’s Dr Michael Madden says the institutions involved hope to establish an all-Ireland, world leading collaboration to strengthen digital security.