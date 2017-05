Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway are to carry out a clinical trial of a new cell therapy for diabetic kidney disease.

NEPHSTROM includes 11 academic, clinical and commercial partners from Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and the UK.

It’s to carry out a randomised, placebo controlled trial of a novel therapy to treat the disease.

Diabetic kidney disease is the single leading cause of end stage renal disease in the industrialised world.