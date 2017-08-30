Galway researchers awarded funding for cancer research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A researcher from the city and another at NUIG have been granted funding for projects which will look at ways to treat cancer and survive.

Dr. Conor Murphy is a graduate of Coláiste Iognáid secondary school and went on to study medicine at NUI Galway.

He now works between St. James’s Hospital in Dublin and UCD.

His research, which is funded by the Irish Cancer Society, will pioneer a personalised approach to dealing with the harsh effects of treatment for oesophageal cancer patients.

Meanwhile, Clare man, John Daly, who is based at NUIG, has received funding to search for a new, better way to treat multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Dr. Conor Murphy says he plans to set up a research clinic at St. James’s Hospital to help people living with oesophageal cancer.