Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based researcher has secured an international grant for a major schizophrenia study.

NUIG’s Dr Derek Morris has will benefit from a share of a 4 million dollar fund from the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation.

The study will focus on ‘risk genes’ which cause schizophrenia, and how they contribute to cognitive defects in patients.

40 mid-career scientists from across 10 countries across the world will benefit from the fund.