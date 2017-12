Galway Bay fm newsroom – The work of a Galway researcher has been recognised by the Irish Cancer Society.

Dr Aideen Ryan presented her work on bowel cancer at the 2017 Irish Cancer Society Research Awards.

The awards recognise the vital work being undertaken by researchers funded by the Irish Cancer Society.

Aideen, a native of Kiltormer, made the top three in the Post-Doctoral Researcher of the Year category.