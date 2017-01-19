15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An innovative soft robotic sleeve which can help a heart to beat has been developed by researchers including Dr Ellen Roche of National University of Ireland Galway. Dr Roche is pictured at the University where she is now a postdoctoral researcher.

Galway researcher creates new device to prevent heart failure

By GBFM News
January 19, 2017

Time posted: 12:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway bioengineer has designed a robotic heart pumping device that can help overcome heart failure.

Dr Ellen Roche from Salthill, who’s currently based at NUI Galway, is pioneering a specialised sleeve for placing around heart which beats in sync with it.

Heart failure is a condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet demand.

Current devices take blood from the heart and pump it around, but the blood has to go through a pump and this can cause clots.

Dr Roche’s new device hopes to prevent this from happening by working with the heart itself without touching the blood.

