Galway researcher creates new device to prevent heart failure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway bioengineer has designed a robotic heart pumping device that can help overcome heart failure.

Dr Ellen Roche from Salthill, who’s currently based at NUI Galway, is pioneering a specialised sleeve for placing around heart which beats in sync with it.

Heart failure is a condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet demand.

Current devices take blood from the heart and pump it around, but the blood has to go through a pump and this can cause clots.

Dr Roche’s new device hopes to prevent this from happening by working with the heart itself without touching the blood.