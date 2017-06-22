15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway records one of lowest job vacancy rates in Western region

By GBFM News
June 22, 2017

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded a job vacancy rate of almost 3 per one thousand people employed.

Research by Irish-Jobs-dot-ie found that counties Antrim and Dublin show the highest job vacancy rates in Ireland.

Galway’s rate of 2.9 per 1,000 people employed is one of the lowest in the western region, just ahead of Mayo at 2.19.

Roscommon recorded a rate of 3.68 while Sligo reported a rate of 3.67.

Dublin’s high vacancy rate of 4.96 and its high employment rate, put it ahead of any county in the Republic of Ireland.

Limerick city recorded a high job vacancy of 4.47, nearly equaling that of Dublin.

The All Ireland Report was compiled by economists Chris Van Egeraat of Maynooth University and Declan Curran of Dublin City University.

Chris Van Egeraat says job demand and supply are relatively in balance in Galway.

