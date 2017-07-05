Galway to receive new cancer facilities as part of national strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New cancer treatment facilities are to be developed in Galway under the government’s National Cancer Strategy.

The ten-year plan has been published by the Minister for Health today.

The strategy document specifically identifies a need for additional oncology facilities in Galway in order to meet increasing service requirements and ensure high standards of care.

According to Galway West South Mayo TD Hildegarde Naughten, plans have already been devised for a new facility with increased capacity in Galway.

Deputy Naughten says the new facility is likely to be developed in the next five years.