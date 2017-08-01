15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Races – Tuesday Preview

August 1, 2017

The Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap is the feature race on Day two of the Galway Summer Racing festival at Ballybrit this afternoon with the first race going to post at 5.20 and the feature off at 7.40pm. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…

 

Tuesday Ballybrit Thoughts

5.20. Law Girl
5.55. All The Answers (Nap)
6.25. Conquest; Moghamarah(e-way)
7.05. Espoir D’soleil; Maysonette (e-way)
7.40. Gold Spinner; Mizaah (Both E-Way)
8.10. Atlas; Il Piccolo Grande; So Sensible (all e-way)
8.40 Midnightmudcrabs; Beau Satchel; Knockmeale Boy (All E-Way)

