Galway Races – Tuesday Preview

The Gordon Elliott trained Poli Roi makes his eagerly awaited hurdling debut in the opening Mervue Maiden Hurdle (2.25) at Galway this afternoon under Davy Russell. Later on the card, Elliott unleashes Mala Beach in the Ryans Cleaning Chase (4.00) after being out of action for 561 days but Elliott believes his knee troubles are behind him. Elliott won the GalwayRaces.com Beginners Chase (4.35) with Diamond King last season and is doubly represented this time around with Davy Russell on Midnight Escape and Keith Donoghue partnering Minella Till Dawn.

The first of seven races is due off at 2.25pm. Looking forward to the action is George McDonagh…