The Wagon Wheel

Galway Races preview tonight Live from the Clayton Hotel

By Sport GBFM
July 26, 2017

Time posted: 12:42 pm

Galway Bay fm, in association with The Galway Races Preview Night, are broadcasting the evnt live tonight from 8pm to 9pm in the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit. Join our own George McDonagh and racing commentator Dave Keena as they get the expert opinion of top jockeys Mick Kinane, Rachael Blackmore and Robbie Power in looking ahead to the 7 days racing at the Galway Races summer Festival which starts next Monday.

To register for your ticket and be part of the live audience tonight in the Clayton Hotel click the following link…

https://www.galwayraces.com/galway-races-preview-event/

