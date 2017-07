Dave Keena was joined by Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh and Jockeys Robbie Power, Rachel Blackmore and legend Mick Kinane as they looked forward to the 2017 Galway Races at a special preview held in the Clayton Hotel in Galway.

Presented by John Mulligan

A reminder that Galway Bay FM’s Coverage of the Galway Races will begin at 4pm on Monday afternoon and continues throughout the week with coverage of all races over the seven days.