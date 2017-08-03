15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway Races – Ladies Day Preview

By Sport GBFM
August 3, 2017

Time posted: 9:46 am

The Galway Hurdle is the feature race on Ladies Day this afternoon at the Galway Festival. The Willie Mullins trained Max Dynamite is the current market leader in the big race at 4.35, ahead of Tigris River and Timiyan. The action starts at Ballybrit at 1.40pm and looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…

 

Thursday Racing Tips for Ballybrit:
1:40- Don’t Tell No One
2.15- Don’t Touch it (NAP)
2.50- Clonard Street
3.25- Music Box
4.00- Lac Kivu
4:35- Tigris River (e/w)
5.15- Camalann
6.00- Peacocks Secret

print
Sport
Attendance and betting down slightly for Galway Plate Day
Council working with gardai to remove caravans camped in Salthill
August 2, 2017
New Cycle Event for Connemara
August 2, 2017
All-Ireland Quarter Final Ahead for Galway Senior Camogie Team
August 2, 2017
All roads lead to Dublin for FIBA U18 Women’s European Basketball Championship

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 3, 2017
HSE slammed over shelving of Connemara physiotherapist role
August 3, 2017
Council working with gardai to remove caravans camped in Salthill

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline