Galway Races – Ladies Day Preview

The Galway Hurdle is the feature race on Ladies Day this afternoon at the Galway Festival. The Willie Mullins trained Max Dynamite is the current market leader in the big race at 4.35, ahead of Tigris River and Timiyan. The action starts at Ballybrit at 1.40pm and looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…

Thursday Racing Tips for Ballybrit:

1:40- Don’t Tell No One

2.15- Don’t Touch it (NAP)

2.50- Clonard Street

3.25- Music Box

4.00- Lac Kivu

4:35- Tigris River (e/w)

5.15- Camalann

6.00- Peacocks Secret