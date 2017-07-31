Galway Races Day One Preview

Day One of the Galway Races Summer Festival features the Connacht Hotel (QR) Handicap as the feature at 7.40pm.

George McDonagh previews the day’s racing

5.20 Le Richebourg

5.55 Artful Artist (nap) Mountain Kingdom (e-way)

6.25 Impactful 7.05 Rich History , Empress Lyla (e-way) 7.40. Sweet Company (Reserve) & Wonder Laish (both e-way) 8.10 Aclimatio & Veneer Of Charm (both e-way) 8.40. Analytical Mindset & Distribution (both e-way)

Racing gets underway at 5.20 with LIVE Coverage throughout the week here on Galway Bay FM.